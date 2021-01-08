Team India star all-rounder opened up on the plan that got him success at a flat SCG pitch on Day of the third Test against Australia. Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers from Team India as he claimed four wickets which helped in restricting Australia to 338.

Jadeja claims his plan was to vary the pace of his deliveries and create angles since there was not much turn on offer. The southpaw brought India back into the game with a crucial wicket of Marnus Labuschagne as he was stepping towards his century. Jadeja broke the crucial 100-run stand between Smith and Labuschagne after which India tighten their grip on the game.

“The idea was to create pressure as this wasn’t a wicket where you would get chance in every over. You can’t bowl all deliveries at same pace on this wicket as there was no turn on offer. You had to mix and match and create angles,” said Jadeja while talking about his plans going into day two.

Jadeja returned with figures of four for 62 in 18 overs besides getting rid of centurion Steve Smith with a brilliant direct hit.

Asked what will he like to watch, the four wickets he got or the run-out, the senior all-rounder replied: “I will rewind and play this run-out as this is my best effort. A direct hit from outside the 30-yard circle and that’s like a moment that gives you that satisfaction.”

“Three or four-wicket hauls are fine but this run-out will stay with me,” said the Saurashtra all-rounder.

Jadeja’s inclusion has provided a balance to the Indian team with the fifth bowling option and his important contributions with the bat. He made a crucial 57 in the second Test after a good run in the preceding limited-overs series.

Jadeja said his prime focus is to contribute in both departments of the game.

“Not just last 12-18 months, from the time I started playing, that’s what has been my role. Whenever I am playing, I try to contribute in both departments of the game.

“And whenever I have been given opportunities, more often than not, I have delivered. Yes, outside India, my batting performances have been highlighted more. I am not thinking too much only want to cash in on every chance that I get.”

Jadeja is batting at number seven in the series but won’t mind batting higher up the order.

“The higher up the order I bat, I play with more responsibility and playing with top-order batsman, you interact and gain confidence. About what we need to do and what we don’t need to do.

“Also you get a lot of time to plan and set your innings as per match situation. Initially, if I get start, then I play in a flow. It is good if I bat high up in the order,” said Jadeja without specifying the position where he wanted to bat.

When asked about his preferred position, he joked: “Tell me should I open?”

India trail by 242 runs going into day three with eight wickets in hand. Jadeja stressed on the importance of being patient on the slow SCG surface.

“The approach tomorrow should be simple. One should spend time on the wicket. Australian bowlers are good and you won’t get too many loose balls. You have to wait for it and that theory will suit our batting unit.”

The southpaw further talked about the Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne aggressive approach of playing him and R Ashwin on a flat track.

“They played some sweep shots and at times over long on, they were positive. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t.”