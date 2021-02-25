Ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin entered the historic 400 Test wickets club on Thursday during the third Test match between India and England. Ashwin in his 77th Test, becomes the fastest Indian to reach the milestone as he pipped spin great Anil Kumble achieve the massive feat. Kumble claimed his 400th wicket in 85th Test.

During the second innings of the England team, Ashwin dismissed Jofra Archer to breach the 400-wicket mark.

Some former cricketers and fans congratulated the ace off-spinner on Twitter after achieving the massive feat.

Ashwin also became the fourth Indian bowler after Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev and Harbhajan Singh, to enter the prestigious club.

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter and heaped praise on Ashwin as he wrote: “Terrific consistency!Well done, keep it up @ashwinravi99. Joy to watch you bowl. #INDvENG”

Former England captain Michael Vaughan hailed Ashwin and tweeted: “Great cricketer @ashwinravi99 !! #400.”

India batting great VVS Laxman also congratulate the ace-spinner on the massive achievement: “Magnificent milestone for the spin wizard @ashwinravi99 Congratulations Ash on 400 Test Wickets. Keep ’em coming. #INDvENG”

The 34-year-old entered the Test with 394 wickets in his kitty as he claimed three in the first innings and four in the second.

Apart from Archer, Ashwin claimed the crucial wickets of Ben Stokes, Jack Leach, and Ollie Pope to derail England’s innings.

Earlier on Day 2, India resumed their innings from 99/3 but a batting collapse against the spinners restricted them for just 145 in 53.2 overs in the first session.

England captain Joe Root claimed career-best figure of five wickets for eight runs — his first five-wicket haul in first-class cricket — to hasten India’s demise. While left-arm spinner Jack Leach bagged four wickets for 54, as India slumped from 98 for two to be all out for 145.