3TCricket, Solidarity Cup 2020, Live Streaming Details

Cricket has been evolving with every passing year and as the sport begins to take baby steps towards normalcy in a COVID-19 world, Cricket South Africa (CSA) will lead the way for yet another revolutionary format.

The biggest names in South African cricket will return to the field in a never-before-seen format called 3 Team Cricket (3TC), where three teams will play in one 36-over match for the Solidarity Cup at the SuperSport Park in Centurion, which will be broadcast on Star Sports, India’s leading broadcaster, on July 18th at 2 PM IST.

South Africa’s pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada and all-rounder Chris Morris will miss the match due to unforeseen circumstances. Former South Africa pacer Makhaya Ntini’s son Thando Ntini (Kingfishers), Bjorn Fortuin (Eagles) and Gerald Coetzee (Kingfishers) have been named as the three replacements.

In Rabada’s absence, Heinrich Klaasen will lead the Kingfishers in the competition along with AB de Villiers (Eagles) and Quinton de Kock (Kites).

Every match in the format is played between three teams of eight players each, and all the action happens in 36 overs which means every team get 12 overs to bat. The match is divided into two halves of 18 overs each.

Live Cricket Streaming Details

What: 3TCricket, Solidarity Cup 2020

When: July 18

Venue: SuperSport Park

Where to Stream Online in India: Star Sports

FULL SQUADS

Mr D Food Kites: Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Jon-Jon Smuts, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje. Coach: Wandile Gwavu.

OUTsurance Kingfishers: Heinrich Klaasen (captain), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Faf du Plessis, Thando Ntini, Gerald Coetzee, Glenton Stuurman, Tabraiz Shamsi. Coach: Mignon du Preez.

Takealot Eagles: AB de Villiers (captain), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Junior Dala, Lungi Ngidi. Coach: Geoffrey Toyana.

3T Cricket RULES

In the first half, teams rotate from batting to bowling to the Dugout and the starting positions are determined by a draw

In the second half, teams bat in order of the highest scores in the first half and if scores are tied, the first half order is reversed

After the fall of the 7th wicket, the not-out batter continues to bat alone. The batter can only score in even numbers of runs and can only bat in the second half. If the 7th wicket falls in the first half, the team forfeits the remaining balls in the first half and the not-out batter resumes the innings in the second half

Each bowling team has the use of one new ball for their full 12 overs which is used for both opponents

A match can only be shortened by weather to 18, 24 or 30 overs in terms of a formula laid down by 3TC

