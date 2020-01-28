A whopping 48 sixes and 70 fours were hit in a Bangladesh second division 50-over match played between North Bengal Cricket Academy and Talent Hunt Cricket Academy in Dhaka on Monday. In the bizarre run-fest, a total of 818 runs were scored. North Bengal Cricket Academy won by 46 runs. <p></p> <p></p>Batting first, NBCA scored a mammoth 432 for four which comprised of 27 sixes. Chasing an improbable 433 to win, THCA ended up scoring 386 for seven. Their innings was laced with 21 sixes. <p></p> <p></p>"This is very unusual. I have been familiar with Dhaka's domestic cricket for many years. But I never saw anything like this," said Syed Ali Asaf, a club cricket organiser. <p></p> <p></p>Bangladesh's domestic matches are usually under the scanner for the wrong reasons. <p></p> <p></p>Not long back, in 2017, a bowler was banned for 10 years after he bowled wides and no-balls on purpose to give away 92 runs and lose a match on purpose for which his own team went on a protest against biased umpiring. <p></p> <p></p>It was a Lalmatia bowler who bowled 13 wides and three no-balls in the very first over defending 88. All the balls ended up going to the boundary and their opposition Axiom reached the target in merely four legal deliveries. <p></p> <p></p>Ex-skipper of Bangladesh Shakib-al-Hasan was suspended last year in October after he claimed that the outcome of many matches was predetermined. <p></p> <p></p>Also, former Bangladesh Cricket Board president Saber Hossain Chowdhury, a British-educated lawyer, businessman and influential member of parliament, backed Shakib's comments, claimed this was 'deep-rooted' corruption problem in the sport's governing body.