New Delhi: Team India registered an emohatic157-run win in the fourth Test match over England at the Oval, London on Monday. A power-pack bowling performance staged a memorable comeback for the visitors on Day 5. However, the platform for the victory was set by swashbuckling Indian opener Rohit Sharma who scored his first Test century on overseas soil in the second innings.

Rohit was adjudged Man of the Match for his 127-run knock which helped in India setting a formidable 367-run target in front of England.

“I wanted to be on the field as much as I could. That hundred was special. We know how important was the second innings. Really glad that I could get the team into an important position,” Rohit said in the post-match presentation.

The swashbuckling opener further said that the triple-figure mark was not his mind and talked about the importance of opening the innings.

“The three-figure mark wasn’t in my mind, we knew the pressure on the batting unit so we kept our heads down and batted the situation. Once we got the lead. We just wanted to put pressure on the bowlers.

“I know the importance of opening the innings. I am glad I could make it count.”

Rohit said they utilised the long break after losing the World Test Championship final against New Zealand to sharpen the skills and it showed in this Test series.

“It’s always important to embrace the challenge, it’s not going to be easy. Back in Durham we had time off to look at our training and technique and after the World Test Championship final, we had 20-25 days, that was a real game-changer,” he said.

He did not take field in the second England innings. Asked about his injury, he said, “Looks good at the moment, the message from the physio is that we got to assess every minute.”