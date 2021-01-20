Batting legend Ricky Ponting cannot understand why Australia couldn’t get the better of an Indian cricket team that was forced to field an ‘A’ team after being hit by multiple injury blows during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Led by Ajinkya Rahane, India created history on Tuesday by becoming the first team in 32 years to beat Australia in a Test at the Gabba in Brisbane.

The three-wicket win also meant the tourists won the four-match series 2-1 and thus maintained their hold over the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for a third successive occasion. India were without their captain Virat Kohli from the second Test onwards and lost the entirety of their first choice bowling attack by the time the series moved to Brisbane.

They gave debuts to as many as five players – four of them forced – and despite that, bested Australian who entered the series as the world’s best Test team. “I’m quite shocked that Australia weren’t quite good enough to win this series,” Ponting told cricket.com.au.

“Considering everything the Indian cricket team has been through in the last five or six weeks, with the captain leaving, all the injuries they’ve had they’ve been through 20 players (Australia) have been at full-strength all bar Davey (Warner) missing early on, so it’s really hard to comprehend,” he added.

Ponting, who has been part of several epic battles between the two teams during his international career, praised India for their resilience. He also touched upon the difference between the two sides.

“But having been there you can see how it’s happened, because (of) how resilient they’ve been. They’ve played really good, tough, hard Test match cricket day-in and day-out and won all the big key moments through the series. That’s been the difference between the two teams; India have won all the big moments in every Test match and Australia have fallen short,” he said.

Ponting further praised the wealth of talent coming out of India and has experienced it first-hand through his role as the head coach of IPL franchise Delhi Capitals.

“I’ve been around the IPL a long time so I know the talent that they do have in India, but when you’ve got to step up on a big stage in a Test match against Australia it’s a different story. But they’ve done it, they’ve done it really well and they thoroughly deserve to win the series.” The cold hard facts of it are pretty much that was the India A team that played this Test match and (India) still won,” he said.

The fact that Australia lost despite being at their full strength is a major concern for Ponting.

“That’s a real concern for Australia. I think we gave Australia the benefit of the doubt the last time India were out here because (David) Warner and (Steve) Smith weren’t there. But this time, Australia’s at full strength and India are on the bones of their squad they’re playing net bowlers in Test matches and they’re still winning. That’s the worry for Australia,” he said.

“I’m sure it’s a pretty bitter pill to swallow for Justin (Langer, Australia coach) and the boys, to dominate Sydney like they did and not win and be in control of Brisbane for the majority of the game and then lose, I reckon it’s going to sting, this one,” he added.