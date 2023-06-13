'5-0 In Favour Of Australia': Glenn McGrath Makes Bold Ashes Prediction

Legendary Australian player Glenn McGrath makes a strong prediction for the Ashes series.

New Delhi: One of the most exciting rivals, England and Australia, are going to face each other in the Ashes series will begin on Friday, June 16. Pat Cummins-led Australia, who just became the World Test Champions by defeating India in the WTC final on June 11 at The Oval in London, will look forward to getting better off England, who trashed Ireland in a one-off Test match earlier this month.

It is an important series for both the teams as it marks beginning of the WTC 2023-25 cycle. England won the series for the first time in 2005 against Australia by a score of 4-0.

Australia's legend Glenn McGrath, who always predicts that Australia will beat England by 5-0, once again made the same prediction ahead of the Ashes.

"'5-0," he told the Daily Mail. "But I'm not going to ever say anything else, am I? I might be being a bit tongue-in-cheek.

"Australia have not won a series in England since 2001. They will need to start well. They can't let England go 1-0 up with the way England are playing at the moment."

He further talked about how the Australian team used to perform back in his playing days. He revealed that they used to put the pressure straight back on the opposition and back themselves to chase down any target in the fourth inning.

"The Australia team I played in played with a lot of freedom and we backed ourselves, but England have taken it to the next level. They feel they can win from any situation. They put the pressure straight back on the opposition and back themselves to chase down any target in the fourth innings. That's something pretty new. When you've got the buy-in from the whole team, that's pretty special".