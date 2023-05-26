5 Players To Watch Out For In MI-GT IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 Match

In the third qualifier match, the five-time champion Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans

New Delhi: The 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League is in its final stages. Out of 10 teams, seven have already been knocked out of the tournament. By defeating the defending champions, Gujarat Titans, in the qualifier 1 match of the IPL 2023 by 15 runs, MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings became the first team to fix their spot in the finals.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians knocked Lucknow Giants out of the tournament by defeating them in the qualifier 2 match by a big margin of 81 runs at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on May 24, Wednesday.

In the third qualifier match, the five-time champion Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium. Both teams will battle against each other to reach the finals and face CSK to lift the 2023 IPL trophy.

Here is a look at top 7 players one can watch out for in IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Shubman Gill

One of the top scorers of the IPL 2023, Gujarat Titans opener Shubhman Gill, is the most consistent player of the season. In total, Gill has scored 722 runs in 15 matches, with an average of 55.54. The young batter has smashed two back-to-back centuries and four half centuries this season. Gill has to deliver runs in the do-or-die match to take his team to the finals.

Rashid Khan

GT's treasure Rashid is the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2023. The 24-year-old took 25 wickets in 15 matches this season. Not only with his balling skills, but Rashid has shown his magic with the bat as well. He smashed a quickfire 32-ball 79 to register the highest score ever by a No. 8 batter in IPL history against the Mumbai Indians.

Akash Madhwal

MI's Madhwal is the new talk of the town. In the eliminator match against the Lucknow Super Giants, Madhwal picked up five wickets. His brilliant bowling and three bizarre run-outs saw Lucknow get bowled out for 101.

Camron Green

The Australian batter has proven himself an asset to MI. He scored a century against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last league stage match and helped his team win the must-win match. Green has played 15 matches to date in his IPL career and has scored 422 runs, with an average of 52.75.

Mohammed Shami