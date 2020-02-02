India’s stand-in captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first in the fifth and final T20I on Sunday at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Sunday. Rohit, who was rested in the fourth T20I at Wellington makes a comeback to the playing XI in place of regular captain Virat Kohli. This is the only change visitors has made to their final eleven.

While New Zealand have fielded an unchanged XI for the final game of the series.

Rohit Sharma: We’ll bat first. It looks like a good pitch and that’s what we want to challenge our team as well to defend totals. The combination we played in the last game was very good and we want to continue with that as well. We want to continue the momentum and it is not every day that we get a chance to make it 5-0. We have to avoid being complacent; by no means are New Zealand, not a good team. Just the one change – I come in for Virat and Sanju will open. I will bat at three.

Now, now. Keeping up with the rotation, Virat Kohli seems to be taking a break today. Rohit Sharma will lead as he walks out in the full captain’s attire for the toss. Meanwhile, Kane Williamson will continue on his break. None of the rotations in the Kiwi camp. Also, Rishabh Pant is seen going through a batting drill.

Tim Southee: It looks like a good surface. Kane was a late change, he still felt a bit of discomfort and hopefully, he’ll be fit for the one-dayers. We want to go back to doing what we do well and the results will take care of themselves. We’re playing the same team.

India (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul (wk), Sanju Samson, Rohit Sharma (C), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert (wk), Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee (C), Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett.