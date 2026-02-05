6, 6, 4, 6, 6, 6, 4, 6, 6… India star wicket-keeper opener smashes blistering fifty in T20 World Cup warm-up vs South Africa, his name is…

Ishan Kishan’s blistering 53 off 20 with 7 sixes led India to 240/6 and win over South Africa in their T20 World Cup warm-up.

Ishan Kishan powers India's win over South Africa in T20 WC warm-up

India completed a confident 30-run victory over South Africa in their only warm-up match ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. In-form Ishan Kishan’s blistering 20-ball 53 set the platform as India posted a commanding 240/6, before restricting South Africa to 210/7 in a high-scoring affair.

Ishan Kishan’s minute-a-mile fifty sets the tone

Ishan Kishan announced his intent from ball one, smashing seven sixes and two fours in a fiery 53 off 20 deliveries. His aggressive knock included powerful on-side flicks and an audacious six off a bouncer from Anrich Nortje that flew over fine leg after brushing the blade.

Ishan forged an 80-run stand inside the powerplay with Abhishek Sharma (24 off 18, retired out). A special 29-run fifth over saw Ishan plunder three sixes and a four off Nortje and Abhishek hit one six. Ishan walked off immediately after reaching his fifty, allowing others a hit.

India’s batting fireworks: Tilak, Suryakumar & Hardik shine

Tilak Varma raced to 45 off 19 balls (3 sixes, 3 fours) before being cleaned up by Marco Jansen.

Suryakumar Yadav (30 off 16; 2 fours, 2 sixes) looked in good touch despite a dropped chance on 18.

Hardik Pandya provided late fireworks with 30 off 10 balls (3 sixes, 2 fours).

Axar Patel chipped in with 35 off 23.

India maximised the batting-friendly surface, posting 240/6 – a strong statement ahead of their tournament opener against USA on February 7.

South Africa’s chase: Stubbs & Rickelton fight, but fall short

South Africa’s chase never truly took off despite a few aggressive cameos.

Ryan Rickelton struck 44 off 21 balls (4 fours, 3 sixes).

Tristan Stubbs remained unbeaten on 45 off 21 (1 four, 4 sixes).

Aiden Markram retired out on 38 after opening with George Linde (0 off 4, dismissed in the first over by Arshdeep Singh).

India used nine bowlers, with Abhishek Sharma taking 2/32 in three overs. Jasprit Bumrah was rested, while Harshit Rana left the field after bowling just one over due to discomfort.

Injury concern for Harshit Rana

Pacer Harshit Rana pulled out of his run-up twice in his only over and did not return, raising a small concern for India’s pace attack ahead of the tournament.

Brief Scores

India: 240/6 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 53 off 20, Tilak Varma 45 off 19, Suryakumar Yadav 30 off 16, Hardik Pandya 30 off 10; Marco Jansen 1/18)

South Africa: 210/7 in 20 overs (Ryan Rickelton 44 off 21, Tristan Stubbs 45* off 21, Aiden Markram 38 retired out; Abhishek Sharma 2/32, Arshdeep Singh 1/29)

India looked sharp in all departments and will head into the T20 World Cup opener against USA at Wankhede Stadium on February 7 with confidence and momentum.

