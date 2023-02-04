6 Batters, 4 Spinners, 3 Stumpers & 4 Pacers: All You Need To Know About India’s Squad For 1st Two Tests Against Australia

India will face Australia in a four-match Test series at home. The red-ball assignment will begin on February 9 in Nagpur and the next three games will then take place in Delhi (February 17-21), Dharamsala (March 1-5) and Ahmedabad (March 9-13). India have announced the squad for the first two Tests in January. Here's all you need to know about the squad combination and who'll managed to get a nod.

India have selected six batters in the squad out of which Shreyas Iyer is a bit doubtful for the first game. According to ESPNCricinfo he is out of the first Test but there has been no official confirmation by BCCI as of now. Even if he misses out, there's Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill in the ranks.

Since spin will play a big role in the upcoming four Tests so that's why India have included as many four spinners in the squad for first two Tests. Apart from Ravichandran Ashwin, who is India's second leading wicket taker in Tests, the squad boasts of world's No. 1 Test all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav. If not all four, India is expected to include at least three of them in the playing XI.

In injured Jasprit Bumrah's absence, Mohammed Shami will spearhead the pace attack and will have world's No.1 ODI bowler Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav and Jaydev Unadkat for company. Keeping the tracks in mind, it is most likely that only two pacers will play in the upcoming matches.

After Rishabh Pant met with an unfortunate road accident on December 30, 2022 because of which he will be out of at least an year, India made to search for a new stumper and they have included three wicketkeeper-batters but none of them have the experience and expertise that Pant brings to the table. Team's vice-captain KL Rahul along with Pant's long-time deputy KS Bharat are included in the side along with rookie Ishan Kishan.