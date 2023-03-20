Advertisement
7 Overs, 7 Maidens, 7 Wickets: Sunil Narine Turns On Beast Mode Ahead Of IPL 2023
Sunil Narine was set to fly for India with his KKR teammates but ended up playing the match after his flight got delayed.
New Delhi: Veteran spinner Sunil Narine picked seven wickets in seven overs without conceding a run in an astonishing display of spin bowling. Playing for Queen's Park Cricket Club I in the T&T Cricket Board Premiership Division I match against Clarke Road United at the Queen's Park Oval in St Clair, Port-of-Spain, Narine bowled seven maiden overs and picked as many wickets. Narine looks in top form ahead of the IPL 2023, with 31 wickets including four back-to-back five-wicket hauls in his last three matches. Speaking about the game, Queen's Park decided to bowl first on a used surface. Jon Russ Jaggesar and Sion Hacket knocked off the top three batters for Clarke Road before Narine's sensational spell. Courtesy of his fiery spell, Narine restricted the opposition side to a paltry 76 runs in just 24 overs. In reply, Queen's Park scored a total of 268 for 3 before declaring. Interestingly, Narine to set to fly off for India with his KKR teammates but his flight got delayed and he ended up playing the match.
Meanwhile, KKR will be hoping that Narine carries the same form into IPL 2023. The all-rounder has been a key figure in the Kolkata set-up, however, he has not had the best of seasons in recent times. Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Mandeep Singh, Shakib Al Hasan Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, N Jadadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das
