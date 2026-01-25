76 off 32! Kishan’s knock puts pressure on Samson ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan’s performances against New Zealand have put India’s T20 plans under the scanner. What will selectors decide?

India’s selection committee faces a major headache following the contrasting performances of Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan in the second T20I against New Zealand. When the BCCI announced a 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2026 in December last year, Samson was named India’s first-choice wicketkeeper, with Ishan Kishan included as the back-up.

Tilak Varma injury opens the door for Kishan

However, Tilak Varma’s injury ruled him out of the first three matches of the five-match T20I series against New Zealand. This opened the door for Kishan, who was promoted to bat at No. 3.

While Kishan failed to make an impact in the first T20I, he turned things around in the second match with a brilliant 76 off just 32 balls, smashing 11 fours and four sixes. His explosive knock strengthened his case for a place in the playing XI.

Poor returns for Sanju Samson

On the other hand, Sanju Samson struggled to make runs. He scored 10 in the first match and followed it up with six runs in the second T20I, failing to make use of the chances he received.

With Tilak expected to return for the remaining two matches, either Samson or Kishan could be left out of the side, adding pressure to both players.

Srikkanth questions Samson’s approach

Former India opener and 1983 World Cup winner Krishnamachari Srikkanth feels Samson is under pressure and is trying too hard. Speaking on ‘Cheeky Cheeka’, as quoted by Sportskeeda, Srikkanth said.

“Now the question mark is what will you do when Tilak returns? Does Sanju Samson go out? Sanju is under pressure. He is looking desperate. Why are you becoming desperate?“

Dropped catch but missed opportunity

In the second T20I, Samson was dropped off the second ball of India’s innings, but he failed to capitalise and got out just two balls later. Srikkanth felt Samson should have shown more patience.

“When he was dropped once, he should have just taken a single. The mistake he did was he went after the bowling rather then giving strike to Abhishek. You got a six. Rotate the strike, get back your rhythm. He became desperate. And when you become desperate, you become greedy. This is what happens,” Srikkanth added.

Kishan’s knock increases competition

Srikkanth further explained that Kishan’s form has increased pressure on Samson, especially because both players are wicketkeepers.

“Now he (Samson) knows Ishan is scoring and is also a wicketkeeper, so that is going to put pressure on him. Now Gill can ask what he did, Shreyas is sitting out. The competition is so huge. Surya took some time and then got going. Sanju should have looked to do that,” Srikkanth said.

Selection headache ahead

With strong competition for places and key players waiting in the wings, India’s team management faces a tough call ahead of the remaining T20Is and the T20 World Cup 2026, as performances continue to shape selection decisions.