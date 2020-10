Dream11 Team Prediction

ST-W vs BH-W: Fantasy Tips & Predicted XIs For Today’s Rebel WBBL Match 14

TOSS: The Rebel WBBL 2020 match 14 toss between Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat will take place at 4.30 AM (IST) – November 1 in India.

Time: 5.00 AM IST.

Venue: North Sydney Oval, Sydney.

ST-W vs BH-W My Dream11 Team

Tahlia Wilson, Tammy Beaumont, Rachel Haynes, Heather Knight, Delissa Kimmince, Kirby Short, Jess Jonassen (C), Jess Jonassen, Samantha Bates, Rene Farrell, Phoebe Litchfield

SQUADS

Sydney Thunder Women:

Rachael Haynes (c), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Hannah Darlington, Rachel Trenaman, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Anika Learoyd, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Shabnim Ismail, Sam Bates, Lauren Smith, Saskia Horley, Phoebe Litchfield.

Brisbane Heat Women:

Maddy Green, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Jess Jonassen (c), Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Amelia Kerr, Mikayla Hinkley, Delissa Kimmince, Georgia Prestwidge, Courtney Grace Sippel, Nicola Hancock, Georgia Voll, Nadine de Klerk.

