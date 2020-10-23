Legendary allrounder Kapil Dev underwent an emergency angioplasty in a New Delhi Hospital earlier on Friday after complaining of chest pain. Currently in ICU, his condition is stable and an official statement from the Fortis Escorts Heart Institute where the operation was performed says he will be discharged in a couple of days. <p></p> <p></p>Under Kapil's captaincy, India defeated the mighty West Indies in the 1983 World Cup final to lift their maiden trophy, a development that revolutionised the sport in the country. <p></p> <p></p>Several former and current cricketers expressed their shock at the news and wished Kapil a speedy recovery. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Let's send a billion wishes and prayers to <a href="https://twitter.com/therealkapildev?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@therealkapildev</a>. Get well soon, Paji. &#x1f64c;&#x1f64f;</p> <p></p> Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) <a href="https://twitter.com/cricketaakash/status/1319566231461036033?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 23, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Omg!! Wish you a speedy recovery <a href="https://twitter.com/therealkapildev?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@therealkapildev</a> paaji.</p> <p></p> Ashwin &#x1f1ee;&#x1f1f3; (@ashwinravi99) <a href="https://twitter.com/ashwinravi99/status/1319571044840058880?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 23, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Praying for your speedy recovery. &#x1f64f;&#x1f3fb; Get well soon paaji. <a href="https://twitter.com/therealkapildev?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@therealkapildev</a></p> <p></p> Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) <a href="https://twitter.com/imVkohli/status/1319572669612716032?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 23, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Take care <a href="https://twitter.com/therealkapildev?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@therealkapildev</a>! Praying for your quick recovery. Get well soon Paaji. &#x1f64f;&#x1f3fc;</p> <p></p> Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) <a href="https://twitter.com/sachin_rt/status/1319576611625127937?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 23, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="fi">Get well soon Paaji <a href="https://twitter.com/therealkapildev?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@therealkapildev</a></p> <p></p> Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) <a href="https://twitter.com/anilkumble1074/status/1319567937229959169?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 23, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Get well soon <a href="https://twitter.com/therealkapildev?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@therealkapildev</a> Paaji. Wishing you a speedy recovery &#x1f64f;</p> <p></p> Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) <a href="https://twitter.com/ajinkyarahane88/status/1319575362947301377?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 23, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p>He is the only player in cricket history to claim over 400 wickets and accumulated over 5000 runs in Tests. He was inducted into the International Cricket Council's Hall of Fame in 2010.