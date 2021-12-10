New Delhi: Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman (PCB) Ramiz Raja took to Twitter on Friday and spoke extensively on the kind of changes he has made ever since taking up the new role, his advice to Pakistan captain Babar Azam before the match against India in the T20 World Cup 2021 and the vision he has to take Pakistan cricket forward, including making Pakistan Super League (PSL) one of the best sporting competition in the world.

“It has been quite some time since we last connected. So I thought to share some of the developments and things we are planning to announce in the future… A day in the life of a chairman is the agenda of today,” stated Raja in his opening lines of the video shared by the official Twitter handle of Pakistan Cricket.

“First of all, I would like to congratulate the Pakistan team for their win against Bangladesh…Bangladesh is a difficult destination to play cricket..,” added the PCB chairman.

“Leadership matters in cricket and when you give confidence to a leader, give him the freedom to take decisions then he starts owning everything. He starts owning the team, his team’s performances and also owns the disasters…I had invited Babar Azam and told him and his team not to worry about results. Ahead of the India match (T20 World Cup 2021) I told them, whether you win or lose, play good cricket and the country will be with you even if you go down fighting,” revealed Raja while speaking about what has changed in Pakistan cricket ever since he took over.

The 59-year-old former Pakistan opener also went on to reveal some of his plans regarding PSL and how to improve the infrastructure in Pakistan at the grassroots level along with learning the art of making good pitches for which he has devoted a lot of time in reading books on how to curate a good cricket pitch.