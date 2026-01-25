‘A hundred percent credit goes to the…’: Jemimah Rodrigues applauds DC after massive win over RCB in WPL 2026

Jemimah Rodrigues praises her squad after a massive win over RCB in the WPL 2026. Have a look and find out her statement.

Delhi Capitals skipper Jemimah Rodrigues praised her side’s belief and execution of their plans after they ended Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s six-match winning streak in Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 with a seven-wicket victory at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on Saturday.

Jemimah Rodrigues’s statement after beating RCB

“A hundred percent, and credit goes to the team. I think one thing the team has kept doing is believing and executing what we planned. So I think it makes my job easier as a captain. It did (go to plan tonight). I think we were under a little pressure while Smriti was batting, too, but I think a brilliant catch and Mani coming in were the key.

“I think credit goes to her for how she bowled the way she did, even to a right-hander. I think that was great. Kappy being Kappy as always, but I think things just were really good, I would say. But we also worked hard to get this done. So I would give credit, a lot of credit to the girls,” said Jemiah in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Jemimah Rodrigues on DC performance

She highlighted the team’s approach of attacking the stumps rather than chasing wickets. “We did have a discussion. Mani was anyway going to come on anyway, even if the timer was not on, because of the lefty. But I think we just kept talking about how we need to keep attacking the stumps, and don’t worry too much about picking wickets, just attack the stumps, wickets will come. So I think that’s what everyone did really well.

“Didn’t think too much about the outcome because we knew today’s game was very crucial. Every game is, but today was really crucial for us, given the form RCB are in. But I think we just stuck to our plans, sticks done. Sometimes, to win something, you have to lose. So I think that’s one of those days,” she added.

Jemimah Rodrigues praise her squad

Jemimah added that the victory reflected the resilience of her squad. â€œBut I think it also speaks a lot about the character of the girls. I strongly believe a champion team is a team that knows how to pick itself up after a fall.

“That’s what this team has done, and I’m extremely, extremely proud of this team. We can enjoy the swing today, but again, when we come back, we’re back to business. Keep things simple, keep executing, keep sticking to our processes, and the results will take care of themselves.”

Reflecting on her captaincy, Jemimah admitted she was still learning on the job. “Quite a bit. But I haven’t got on my hair so far, so it’s fine. But I think I’m really enjoying it. I think every game is so different, but I’m also giving myself space to make mistakes.

“But I think even learning from the mistakes of the past, like I remember that match, the last time we played RCB, I kept Kappy for later, just thinking what if we need it on deck. But today I was like, no, if she gets a wicket, then that happened. So I think that was my learning from there. So I think as long as you’re learning, you can never make mistakes, if that makes sense.“

With IANS Inputs.