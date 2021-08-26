New Delhi: India captain Virat Kohli’s dismal show with the bat continued as the 32-year-old batsman was once again dismissed cheaply in the third Test of the five-match Test series against England at Headingly, Leeds. Kohli came into bat with India in trouble, having lost KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara in quick succession, both falling prey to England seamer James Anderson.

Having bowled a couple of outswingers, Anderson went for the full ball that tailed away at the last moment. Kohli was tempted to go for the drive but could only manage to nick it to the wicket-keeper.

Talking about his dismissal, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar while on commentary, said that the initial back and across movement is not helping the India captain at the moment. Going on to explain further, Gavaskar said that while England captain Joe Root’s shuffle across the stumps allows him to stay middle-leg in his stance just before the bowler is about to deliver the ball, Kohli’s shuffle is taking him further close to the off-stump when the bowler is delivering the ball.

With the India captain already standing on his off-stump because of the initial shuffle when the bowler is delivering the ball, Gavaskar reckoned that the India captain is playing at balls that should be ideally left alone. Barring the second innings dismissal against Sam Curran which was a lapse in concentration, Kohli has played at balls that were bowled at the fifth or sixth stump. The initial shuffle is almost forcing him to play the ball away from his body instead of close to his body and that is leading to his dismissal.

“That is a bit of a worry for me because he is getting dismissed at the fifth, sixth, and even seventh stump. In 2014, he was getting out more around the off-stump,” Gavaskar pointed out.

Comparing his mode of dismissals with the 2018 series where Kohli scored a lot of runs in England, Gavaskar said that three years ago he was leaving most of the balls that he is getting out in this series and also advised the India captain to take a cue from Sachin Tendulkar’s book, and maybe, play the way he did in the famous Sydney Test in 2004 against Australia where Tendulkar decided not to play the cover drive for the most part of that innings.

“He [Kohli] should give a quick call to SRT [Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar] and ask ‘what should I do?’. [He should try to] do what Sachin Tendulkar did at Sydney. Say to himself that ‘I am not going to play the cover drive’,” Gavaskar added on commentary.