AA vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Auckland Aces vs Central Stags Dream11 Super Smash T20 Match 21

AA vs CS Dream11 Tips And Predictions Dream11 Super Smash T20

Auckland Aces vs Central Stags Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Super Smash T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s AA vs CS at Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland: In the 21st match of the Dream11 Super Smash T20 tournament, Auckland Aces will take on Central Stags at the Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland on Saturday. The Dream11 Super Smash T20 AA vs CS match will start at 07:40 AM IST – January 22 Friday. Auckland Aces have played six games so far and have lost all of them. They are currently at the bottom of the points table. Meanwhile, their opponents, Central Stags have played seven matches and won five out of them and are at the second spot on the table. This tournament seems to be the season of comebacks and it would not come as a surprise if Auckland stages a great comeback in this game.

TOSS: The Dream11 Super Smash T20 toss between Auckland Aces and Central Stags will take place at 07.10 AM IST.

Time: 07:40 AM IST

Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland.

AA vs CS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Ben Horne

Batsmen Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor (VC), Will Young, Mark Chapman, George Worker

All-Rounders Sean Solia, Doug Bracewell (C)

Bowlers Blair Tickner, Joey Field, Will Somerville

Auckland Aces: Robert O’Donnell (c), Louis Delport, Danru Ferns, Ben Horne, Ben Lister, William O’Donnell, Glenn Phillips, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Sean Solia, Will Somerville

Central Stags: Tom Bruce (c), Doug Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, George Worker, Dane Cleaver, Joey Field, Will Young, Ajaz Patel, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner, Kieran Noema-Barnett

AA vs CS Squads

Auckland Squad: Martin Guptill, Sean Solia, Glenn Phillips, William O Donnell, Robert ODonnell(c), Ben Horne(w), William Somerville, Ross ter Braak, Louis Delport, Ben Lister, Danru Ferns, Kyle Jamieson

Central Stags Squad: Tom Bruce (c), Doug Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, George Worker, Dane Cleaver, Joey Field, Will Young, Ajaz Patel, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Christian Leopard

