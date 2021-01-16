AA vs NK Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Auckland Aces vs Northern Knights Dream11 Super Smash T20 Match 18

AA vs NK Dream11 Tips And Predictions Dream11 Super Smash T20

Auckland Aces vs Northern Knights Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Super Smash T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s AA vs NK at Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland: In the 17th match of the Dream11 Super Smash T20 tournament, Auckland Aces will take on Northern Knights at the Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland on Sunday. The Dream11 Super Smash T20 AA vs NK match will start at 07:40 AM IST – January 10 Sunday. Auckland Aces have played five games so far and have lost all of them. They are currently at the bottom of the points table. Meanwhile, their opponents, Northern Knights have played six matches and won only one out of them and are at the fifth spot on the table. This tournament seems to be the season of comebacks and it would not come as a surprise to anyone if one of team stages a great comeback in this game.

TOSS: The Dream11 Super Smash T20 toss between Auckland Aces and Northern Knights will take place at 07.10 AM IST.

Time: 07:40 AM IST

Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland.

AA vs NK My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert (C)

Batsmen Robert O’Donnell, Martin Guptill (VC), Jeet Raval

All-rounders Anton Devcich, Scott Kuggeleijn, Sean Solia

Bowlers Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Will Somerville, Kyle Jamieson

AA vs NK Probable Playing XIs

Auckland Aces: Robert O’Donnell (c), Louis Delport, Danru Ferns, Ben Horne, Ben Lister, William O’Donnell, Glenn Phillips, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Sean Solia, Will Somerville

Northern Knights: Anton Devcich, Katene Clarke, Colin De Grandhomme, Jeet Raval, Joe Carter, Joe Walker, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Seifert, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

AA vs NK Squads

Auckland Squad: Martin Guptill, Sean Solia, Glenn Phillips, William O Donnell, Robert ODonnell(c), Ben Horne(w), William Somerville, Ross ter Braak, Louis Delport, Ben Lister, Danru Ferns, Kyle Jamieson

Northern Knights Squad: Jeet Raval, Tim Seifert(w), Anton Devcich(c), Joe Carter, Brett Hampton, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Anurag Verma, Trent Boult, Joe Walker, Katene Clarke

