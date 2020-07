AAD vs TAD Dream11 Predictions And Team News, Emirates D10 Tournament: Ajman Alubond vs Team Abu Dhabi Full Squads And Fantasy Tips July 30, 5:30 PM IST

AAD vs TAD Dream11 Predictions And Team News, Emirates D10 Tournament: Ajman Alubond vs Team Abu Dhabi Ful

AAD vs TAD Dream11 Team And Picks

AAD vs TAD Dream11 Tips Picks: The game between Ajman Alubond (AAD) and Sharjah Bukhatir (SBK) XI on July 29 (Wednesday) was won by the latter. After being asked to bat first, AAD posted 110/3 in their allotted 10 overs. Ameer Hamza hit 53 off just 22 balls. In reply, SBK XI rode on contributions from Umair Ali (36) and Shyam Ramesh (22*) to win the game by three wickets.

Ajman Alubond vs Team Abu Dhabi Toss Time: 5:00 PM IST

AAD vs TAD Match Start Time: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Cricket Ground, Dubai

AAD vs TAD My Dream11 Team

K Smith, A Shakoor, R Shahzad (c), S Singh (vc), A Abid, G Farid, G Cremer, A Hamza, D Khan, N Aziz and R Bhatia

Ajman Alubond vs Team Abu Dhabi Full Squads

AAD: Abdul Shakoor, Ali Mirza, Ameer Hamza, Amjad Gul Khan, Anand Kumar, Asif Mumtaz, Omer Farooq, Safeer Tariq, Nasir Aziz, Sandeep Sandy, Sapandee Singh, Saqib Manshad, Shareef Asadullah, Syed Haider Shah, Hamad Arshad, Mohammad Azhar and Zawar Farid

TAD: Ali Abid, Aryan Lakra, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Ghulam Farid, Ghulam Murtaza, Graeme Cremer, Jalal Bhukari, Kai Smith, Khalid Mahmood, Rameez Shahzad, Riyan Mohammed, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Noor Khan, Osama Hassan Shah, Rahul Bhatia and Vinayak Vijayan