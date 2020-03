Aaj Ka Taaza Bakar, IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya Announces Comeback, Twitter Fans Overjoyed

Mumbai Indians fans welcomed their beloved player Hardik Pandya who hinted that he has regained match fitness after suffering an acute lower back injury 5 months ago.

The 26-year-old all-rounder, an integral member of the defending champions who underwent a surgery in London, made a blistering return to cricket as he smashed 38 runs of 25 deliveries in the DY Patil T20 Cup.

Pandya’s form will auger well with Mumbai Indians and their fans as the Rohit Sharma – led side gear up to launch a defence for their title when they face arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings in the season opener of IPL 2020 at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

So good to be back out there on the field where I belong 😊 Your support keeps me going 🙏 pic.twitter.com/5UBjJ7HbW0 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) March 2, 2020

Hardik Pandya tweeted; So good to be back out there on the field where I belong. Your support keeps me going Folded hands. The Mumbai Indians star shared pictures of himself on the field and fans are eagerly waiting to see him back in action for his team.