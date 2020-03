Aaj Ki Taaza Bakar, IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals' Jaydev Unadkat Breaks 21-Year-Old Record

Rajasthan Royals and the entire Royals family hailed Jaydev Unadkat after the left-arm pacer scripted history by becoming the highest wicket-taking fast-bowler in a Ranji Trophy season. He broke a 21-year-old bowling record.

Unadkat captained Saurashtra to their fourth Ranji Trophy semi-final in eight seasons after defeating Gujarat in the semi-finals on Wednesday. The 28-year-old led from the front as he picked up 10 wickets in the match including seven in the second innings.

With 65 tickets this season, the Rajasthan Royals pacer broke Dodda Ganesh’s 21-year-old record. Ganesh had taken 62 wickets in the 1998-99 season for Karnataka.

Unadkat was re-signed by Royals for Rs 8.5 crore in the IPL 2020 Auctions and going by his performances in the Ranji Trophy so far, the pacer seems to be in good nick ahead of the IPL 2020 season.

After Unadkat’s record-breaking feat, Rajasthan Royals put up a post on social media celebrating their ace fast bowler’s achievement. The Royals family too joined the chorus of wishes to express their delight.

Here’s what Rajasthan Royals tweeted: “65* wickets in a season. 7-fer in the semi-final. There’s no stopping @JUnadkat”.

The Royals Family congratulated their pacer on his historic achievement and hoped for him to carry his Ranji Trophy form into the IPL.

What a Performance. Take a Bow @JUnadkat. All the best in Finals — JaayShaan(Shankar) (@JaayShaan) March 4, 2020

What a season for @JUnadkat ! Deserves another chance to play for India in longer format of the game! — nik(navghan)🇮🇳 (@nik17995) March 4, 2020

Unstoppable & unbelievable .. this man is on next level literally at the moment 🔥 — Mayank Jain (@mayankRRfan) March 4, 2020

