Aaj Ki Taaza Bakar: IPL Superstar AB de Villiers Plays a Wristy Shot in RCB Nets

With just three weeks remaining for IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are eagerly awaiting their South African superstar AB de Villiers to mesmerise fans in the upcoming season.

De Villiers, also known as Mr. 360 for his incredible shot-making, has been with the RCB since 2011 and has since become one of the biggest stars of the IPL.

Despite retiring from international cricket in 2018, he continues to be a big draw in various T20 leagues globally.

De Villiers recently expressed his desire to make a comeback into the national side for this year’s ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

In today’s #AajKaTaazaBakar, here’s what Royal Challengers Bangalore tweeted: “Even this shot made it to the boundary! Wristy work AB!”.

Even this shot made it to the boundary! Wristy work AB! #PlayBold #NewDecadeNewRCB pic.twitter.com/QsOUBmMZs0 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 6, 2020

De Villiers has been quite the crowd puller in the IPL and along with captain Virat Kohli, the duo has formed a lethalbatting pair for the franchise, who have rescued their side in many crunch situations.