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Aakash Chopra calls CSK vs SRH a ‘virtual knockout’ in IPL 2026 playoff race

Aakash Chopra called CSK vs SRH a “virtual knockout” with both teams fighting to stay alive in the IPL 2026 playoff race.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |May 18, 2026, 04:00 PM IST

Published On May 18, 2026, 04:00 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 18, 2026, 04:00 PM IST

Aakash Chopra on CSK vs SRH match

Aakash Chopra on CSK vs SRH match

The IPL 2026 playoff race has reached a tense stage, and tonight’s clash between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at MA Chidambaram Stadium could prove to be one of the season’s biggest matches. Former India opener Aakash Chopra believes the contest is nothing less than a “virtual knockout” with the playoffs race entering its final phase.

With defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru already confirming their place in the top four, the remaining teams are fighting hard for the last few playoff spots. A win for Hyderabad against Chennai would officially seal SRH’s qualification and also confirm Gujarat Titans a place in the playoffs.

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Aakash Chopra calls CSK vs SRH a must-win clash

Speaking ahead of the game, Chopra said the pressure will be massive on both teams, especially Chennai, who are playing their final home game of the season.

It’s CSK’s final home game of the season and, given how congested the table is, it will be a must-win for both, especially the home team. They have had to manage a lot of injuries, but still, players like Anshul Kamboj, Urvil Patel and the two spinners have stood up for them and they will be key again if they have to stop SRH’s big-hitters.

SRH would be ruing their last defeat and, given they still have a chance to finish on 18 points, they wouldn’t want to leave it until the last game. In my opinion, this could be a virtual knockout game for both. Whoever wins this one will come significantly closer to qualifying. With the stakes this high and Chepauk expected to be buzzing, fans should be in for a treat,” said Chopra on JioStar.

Pathan highlights key SRH vs RCB battle

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan also spoke about Hyderabad’s upcoming clash against Bengaluru and pointed towards the battle between SRH’s explosive opening pair and RCB’s experienced pace attack.

According to Pathan, the contest between Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head against Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood could end up deciding the result.

The final game in Hyderabad has all the ingredients of a virtual knockout match. This is an evening game, and the surface is expected to be a flat one. It could come down to who hits more sixes and scores more runs, but on a batting-friendly wicket, I’ll be looking closely at that one game-changing spell with the ball.

RCB’s bowling attack, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood setting the tone upfront, has been executing its plans exceptionally well. Given how crucial Powerplay has been in the tournament, with both bat and ball, how Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head fare against those two could be decisive,” he added.

Playoff race set for dramatic finish

With every result now having a direct impact on the points table, the race for the IPL 2026 playoffs is expected to go down to the final few league matches. Chennai, Hyderabad and several other teams are still in the hunt, making every game a high-pressure contest from this point onward.

Also Read: CSK vs SRH IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma vs Sanju Samson in high-stakes playoff battle at Chepauk

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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