Mumbai: While the Virat Kohli-Sourav Ganguly unfolds, ex-opener Aakash Chopra reckons Indian cricket is the loser. On Wednesday, Kohli dismissed Ganguly’s statement that the former was asked not to leave his T20 captaincy. Kohli confessed that he was never asked to stay back.

Chopra feels it is not about who is right or who is wrong – instead, it is about why is it happening in the first place.

“The question is not who is telling the truth and who is lying, who is right and who is wrong. The question is why this is happening because it is not about you and me, it’s not about him or the other guy, the fact is that the loser is actually Indian cricket,” he said on his YouTube channel.