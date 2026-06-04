Aakash Chopra makes big prediction for THIS India star ahead of Afghanistan Test

India will enter on a new era in Test cricket and that brings a lot of responsibility for quite a few of the senior players. Among them is KL Rahul, who is expected to play a key role in guiding the batting unit during this transition period. Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra believes the upcoming phase could be the most important stretch of Rahul’s red-ball career.

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KL Rahul entering the most important phase of his Test career

Ahead of India’s one-off Test against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh, Chopra said Rahul has reached a stage where he needs to take ownership of his place in the team and lead from the front.

“KL Rahul’s Test career has now entered its peak phase. He is not getting any younger, and he has been around for long enough. We have seen him succeed in Test cricket, especially in overseas conditions. He has been one of India’s better openers in the longest format,” Chopra told Jio Hotstar.

The former opener feels Rahul’s experience will be extremely valuable as India continue to build a new-look Test side.

Vice-captaincy brings added responsibility

Rahul was recently named India’s Test vice-captain under skipper Shubman Gill, a move Chopra sees as a sign of the management’s trust in him.

“Now he has been promoted to become Shubman Gill’s deputy, that is a big responsibility, especially in transition. With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retiring, India need someone like KL Rahul to fully own that spot at the top of the order,” he added.

The batting department has undergone major changes following the retirement of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from Test cricket, making Rahul’s role even more crucial.

India need consistency from Rahul

Chopra pointed out that Rahul has already proven his quality at the highest level, but maintaining consistency over a long period will now be the biggest challenge.

“He has already scored plenty of runs, but the key is to maintain that form and consistency for a long time. The opening slot in Test cricket is not as crowded as it is in white-ball cricket. There are contenders, but not too many. That makes Rahul’s role even more important. India will need him to guide the younger players and lead by example,” Chopra explained.

With a blend of youth and experience in the squad, India will be looking towards senior players like Rahul to set the standard.

India begin post-IPL Test season against Afghanistan

India will return to red-ball cricket when they take on Afghanistan in a one-off Test starting June 6 at the PCA New International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh.

Rahul is expected to open the innings alongside captain Shubman Gill as India kick off their Test season and begin preparations for a busy schedule ahead.