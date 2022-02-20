New Delhi: The India squad for the Test Series against Sri Lanka have been announced and the likes of premier Test batters in Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara have been excluded for the upcoming 2-match Test series. Both of them have been out of form in the longest format of the game and getting dropped from the squad was just a matter of time. Rahane and Pujara are currently playing in the Ranji trophy for a comeback in the Indian team with the former scoring a hundred for Mumbai in India’s major domestic tournament.

Former India international batter, Aakash Chopra feels that excluding both the batters means the Men in Blue are heading towards a different direction and says that Ranji is the best platform to score runs and make a comeback to the national team.

“Rahane and Pujara are not there. India have started moving in a slightly different direction. It’s not the end of the road but they are not part of the team as of now. It means they will have to go back to first-class cricket, score runs there and make an attempt to come back,” Chopra said.

Chopra believes that the duo won’t be making their comeback till 2023 as when a team leave out his big players, there’s no chance that they will be bringing them back in 15 days.

“They will not come back this year, they can come back next year because this year all the series are in India except the one Test in England. So nothing is going to happen there. If you leave out such big players, you don’t bring them back in 15 days”, Chopra added.