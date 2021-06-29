New Delhi: Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has picked India’s opener pair for the upcoming five-match Test series against England. Chopra backed the current duo of Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma to deliver the goods for the Indian team. There is no doubt that Rohit Sharma will be India’s first-choice opener whereas there will be fight between Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill for the second spot.

Gill was preferred ahead of Agarwal in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand but the youngster could not grab his chance despite getting off to a good start in the first innings as he scored 28 runs. Furthermore, Gill could only score 119 runs in the four-match home Test series against England.

The youngster will need to work out on his technique and it is going to be easy for him to play against the likes of Stuart Broad and James Anderson with the new Dukes ball.

Meanwhile, Chopra feels it was the right call from the team management to back Shubman Gill in the all-important WTC final as he had scored 85 runs in the intra-squad match.

“Shubman Gill should have definitely played. I feel he should definitely be played in the first Test against England as well. Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma was the right combination.”

“It did not work out; if we look back the path always looks better on the rear-view mirror but whoever has to select the team has to look ahead and not behind,” Aakash Chopra said.

He added: “Shubman Gill with Rohit Sharma was the right decision. Shubman Gill with Rohit Sharma will be the right decision for the first Test match also. I am going with what the team did.”

Chopra feels KL Rahul will be the third choice opener as Mayank Agarwal is ahead of him in the pecking order.

“You couldn’t have played him [Rahul]. Before KL Rahul, they should have played Mayank Agarwal. And now when you go ahead also, Mayank is ahead of KL Rahul in the pecking order.”