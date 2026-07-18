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  • Aakash Chopra questions Washington Sundar’s ODI spot, backs THIS star as better option

Aakash Chopra questions Washington Sundar’s ODI spot, backs THIS star as better option

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra questioned Washington Sundar's place in India's ODI team, saying a star player could be a better option with his stronger batting and useful bowling. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jul 18, 2026, 04:21 PM IST

Published On Jul 18, 2026, 04:21 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 18, 2026, 04:21 PM IST

Aakash Chopra questions Sundar's place in ODI team

Aakash Chopra questions Washington Sundar's place in ODI team

The Indian team is ready to play the third match of the ODI series against England. The last match was won by the hosts as they showcased a brilliant performance against the Indian team, which helped them to level the series 1-1.

Aakash Chopra questions Washington Sundar’s place in India’s ODI team

The match will be important for both teams as it will help them to win the series. On the England tour, there were many players who disappointed the fans and cricket experts with their poor performances, which also caused some ruthless defeats to the Indian team.

In the third ODI match of the series, every player needs to put their best in the match. Their impressive performance could help their side to win the last match and seal the series. Reflecting on star player Washington Sundar’s performance, former Indian cricketer and star commentator Aakash Chopra targeted Sundar’s sudden downfall in his bowling performance.

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If Washi’s bowling numbers don’t improve, why would you carry him? If he is not bowling, he is not an all-rounder. If he has to only bat, Tilak Varma can also do that, or someone else can do that. Plenty of things might actually happen, but it’s not a bad suggestion,” Aakash Chopra said.

Aakash Chopra says Tilak Varma can replace Washington Sundar in ODIs

Chopra also pointed out that Tilak Varma’s spot in India’s T20I team had come under doubt in recent weeks, with many suggesting Rajat Patidar as a possible replacement. “I am very curious because when Tilak is playing, it’s asked why he is being played and why he has been made the vice-captain, as his numbers against spin have become bad, and that he should be dropped and Rajat Patidar should be brought in his place.

In the video, Aakash Chopra said Washington Sundar is rarely used as a bowler in ODIs. He added that Tilak Varma, who is a stronger batter, can also chip in with a few overs if needed.

Tilak’s name isn’t there in ODI cricket. Washi’s name is there, and he gets a lot of chances to play. He is mostly expected to bat, or else he delivers as a batter, not as much as a bowler. It’s a valid question because if you are searching for a batter who can bowl a few overs, Tilak will also bowl as many overs, and Tilak will bat better than Washi.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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