Aakash Chopra sends strong message after India’s disappointing England tour, says…

The Indian team lost the ODI series against England. In the recent matches, Team India failed to deliver their brilliance as they played the three-match ODI series against England, where they only managed to win one match.

Shubman Gill admits India’s costly mistakes in third ODI defeat

After the match, Indian captain Shubman Gill opened up about their performances and the mistakes they made in the third ODI, which was an important match to win.

“We were right in the game until the 45th over (when England batted). Gave away a lot of runs in the last three overs. That’s where the game went away from us,” Gill said during the post-match presentation.

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“We thought if we had wickets in hand after 40 overs, we would be in the game. At the same time, we didn’t want to be too far behind. After the powerplay we tried to play at 6-6.5 runs per over and chase at 10 in the last 10 overs,” he added.

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Aakash Chopra expresses disappointment after India’s defeat to England

After the defeat, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra expressed his disappointment and said: “We have lost another series. It is not a good story. It is actually a sad story because we lost the T20Is in Ireland, then we lost to England, and now we have lost the ODI series. We are not winning anything. We won a Test against Afghanistan and an ODI series against them. What else have we won apart from that?“

Aakash Chopra believes India’s 2026 T20 World Cup victory, which came on home soil, should not hide the team’s recent poor performances. He said that winning and losing both become habits over time, and he does not want Team India to get used to losing.

“We won the World Cup, but we lost the ODI series to New Zealand before that. We lost the Test series to South Africa before that. We are losing more and winning less. We got happy because we won the World Cup in between, but we are losing a lot apart from that. We shouldn’t acquire the habit of losing.“

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