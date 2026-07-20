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Aakash Chopra sends strong message after India’s disappointing England tour, says…

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra opened up about Team India's defeat to England in the three-match ODI series. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jul 20, 2026, 01:37 PM IST

Published On Jul 20, 2026, 01:37 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 20, 2026, 01:37 PM IST

Aakash Chopra breaks silence after India's ODI series defeat to England

Aakash Chopra reacts after India's ODI series defeat to England

The Indian team lost the ODI series against England. In the recent matches, Team India failed to deliver their brilliance as they played the three-match ODI series against England, where they only managed to win one match.

Shubman Gill admits India’s costly mistakes in third ODI defeat

After the match, Indian captain Shubman Gill opened up about their performances and the mistakes they made in the third ODI, which was an important match to win.

We were right in the game until the 45th over (when England batted). Gave away a lot of runs in the last three overs. That’s where the game went away from us,” Gill said during the post-match presentation.

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We thought if we had wickets in hand after 40 overs, we would be in the game. At the same time, we didn’t want to be too far behind. After the powerplay we tried to play at 6-6.5 runs per over and chase at 10 in the last 10 overs,” he added.

Also Read: WATCH: What did Gautam Gambhir tell Rohit Sharma? Post-century chat goes viral

Aakash Chopra expresses disappointment after India’s defeat to England

After the defeat, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra expressed his disappointment and said: “We have lost another series. It is not a good story. It is actually a sad story because we lost the T20Is in Ireland, then we lost to England, and now we have lost the ODI series. We are not winning anything. We won a Test against Afghanistan and an ODI series against them. What else have we won apart from that?

Aakash Chopra believes India’s 2026 T20 World Cup victory, which came on home soil, should not hide the team’s recent poor performances. He said that winning and losing both become habits over time, and he does not want Team India to get used to losing.

We won the World Cup, but we lost the ODI series to New Zealand before that. We lost the Test series to South Africa before that. We are losing more and winning less. We got happy because we won the World Cup in between, but we are losing a lot apart from that. We shouldn’t acquire the habit of losing.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma breaks silence on retirement rumours after Lord’s century, says ‘Let the noise be there’

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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