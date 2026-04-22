Aakash Chopra slams THIS star after Delhi Capitals loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026, says…, his name is…

The match no. 31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, was played between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Ishan Kishan’s side succeeded in defeating the Capitals by a large margin of 47 runs.

Abhishek Sharma’s 135 runs match-winning guide SRH to third straight win

Star batter and one of the finest players of all time, Abhishek Sharma played an outstanding innings for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Abhishek’s performance reflected his intent for the upcoming matches of the tournament. Speaking about his innings, Abhishek Sharma produced an innings of 135 runs not out off 68 balls, including 10 fours and 10 sixes at a strike rate of 198.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

Abhishek Sharma’s iconic knock helped his side to post 242 runs on the board, which was not chased by Delhi Capitals, and they lost the match by a big margin of 47 runs. Meanwhile, there were many batters like KL Rahul, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, who could chase down the target, but they failed to sprinkle their sparkle against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Aakash Chopra slams for batting and wicketkeeping against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Reflecting on Delhi Capitals’ chasing, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra questioned KL Rahul’s batting approach, while chasing a mammoth target of 243 runs. Aakash said: “I think the question needs to be asked. He faced 23 balls for the 37 runs he scored, but how many attacking shots did he actually play? In my humble opinion, when you’re chasing a 240-plus total and fail to capitalise on the powerplay, there’s a 99.5 percent chance you’re going to lose the match. It’s a mountain to climb anyway, but the intent felt missing. I didn’t feel they gave it everything they had while chasing such a massive total.”

“He may have been carrying a niggle; it did seem like that. But once again, this is the same mistake LSG made the other day. If you don’t go all out and instead adopt a conservative approach while chasing such totals, you’re going to lose anyway. The question then is-did you give your best? Not enough, in my opinion,” he added.

Not only this, Aakash Chopra also criticized KL Rahul’s poor wicketkeeping performance as he dropped a crucial catch of Abhishek Sharma and gave him a lifeline during the match.

“KL Rahul does keep wickets for India in the ODI setup as well, but let’s be very honest-he is a batter who keeps wickets, not the other way around. Most wicketkeepers are keepers first and then contribute with the bat,” Aakash Chopra said.

“Mistakes can happen to anyone, but when it’s KL Rahul, you do start questioning the overall value. If, as a keeper, you miss chances, it sometimes nullifies whatever contribution you make with the bat,” he added.