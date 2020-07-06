Former India opener Aakash Chopra responded to former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi's comments that they defeated their arch-rivals so many times that the Indian players asked for forgiveness at the end of matches. <p></p> <p></p>"I have always enjoyed India. We've beaten them pretty comprehensively quite a few times. I believe we've beaten them so much that they used to ask us for forgiveness after the match," Afridi had said on the Cric Cast show on YouTube. <p></p> <p></p>Chopra took note of these remarks from Afridi and stated Pakistan was indeed a better side when they had stalwarts like Imran Khan and Wasim Akram in their ranks. <p></p> <p></p>"Pakistan had a very good team and there is no two ways about it. Now also they have a decent team but at one point Pakistan were a better side than India. But that wasn't the Afridi time that he was talking about," Chopra said in his show AakashVani in the video uploaded on his YouTube channel. <p></p> <p></p>"Pakistan team was filled with immensely talented players like Imran Khan, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis and because of such players they did extremely well." <p></p> <p></p>Chopra then put forward some statistics to negate Afridi's claims that his Pakistan team beat India a lot of times. The cricketer-turned-commentator shared India-Pakistan stats after Afridi''s debut and it seemed to paint a different picture altogether. <p></p> <p></p>"If you look at the stats, we played 15 Tests, both the teams won five Tests each. In ODIs, they have won two more games than us. The stat is 41-39 in your favour in 82 games, so well done. But I doubt that anyone is going to ask for forgiveness for losing just two more games," Chopra said. <p></p> <p></p>"But when you talk about T20I, the format in which you were really good, India lead the head-to-head record 7-1. Isn't the story told backwards? Maybe, he (Afridi) wanted to say something else, and he said something else. I am really surprised." <p></p> <p></p>(With agency inputs)