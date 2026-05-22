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Aakash Chopra’s BIG suggestion for Pat Cummins’ Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of RCB clash, says…

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra's important advice to Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |May 22, 2026, 01:27 PM IST

Published On May 22, 2026, 01:27 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 22, 2026, 01:27 PM IST

Aakash Chopra's important advice to SRH

Aakash Chopra's important advice to SRH ahead of RCB clash

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra believes that the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) need to do something extraordinary against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) if they want to secure the spot in top two in the standings.

Aakash Chopra explains SRH’s difficult path to IPL 2026 top-two finish

The 2016 winners will face the defending champions in their last group stage match at their home ground, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, on Friday. Ahead of the match, RCB are at the top of the table with 18 points from 13 games and a net run rate of +1.065, Gujarat Titans are present at second with 18 points in 14 matches and a net run rate of +0.695.

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Also Read: Shubman Gill praises GT momentum ahead of IPL 2026 playoffs after CSK thrashing

While SRH have 16 points from 13 games, they can match RCB and GT’s 18 points, but they would need a big-margin win to overcome their lower NRR of +0.350 and secure the top two spot. Chopra explained the equation for SRH to surpass RCB and GT’s net run rate and said that it will require an out-of-the-box effort.

For Sunrisers Hyderabad to move ahead in the top-two race, it would require something extremely extraordinary. If they bat first and score over 200, they would need to win by a margin of around 85 runs to surpass the Gujarat Titans on net run rate, which would also significantly impact RCB’s NRR. And if they are chasing, any target between 160 and 200 would need to be completed in roughly 11 overs. So, while qualification scenarios remain open mathematically, the scale of what’s required is highly improbable,” he told Jio Hotstar.

Sunrisers hold a slight edge in the head-to-head record against the Challengers. Among the 27 matches played between the two sides, SRH have won 14 matches, while RCB have also been victorious in 12 outings. Both the sided last met in the opening match of the IPL 2026, in which RCB beat SRH by 6 wickets at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Also Read: ‘Young team in transition…’: Ruturaj Gaikwad gives honest take on CSK’s poor IPL 2026 season

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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