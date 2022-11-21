Aakash Chopra’s Cheeky Tweet Is All You Need After Team India’s Social Media Trial

<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Former India opener Aakash Chopra took a dig at critics who went after Team India for their below-par performance in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup 2022 held in Australia. Chopra took to Twitter to back Indian cricket, which had found itself at the receiving end once again with a lot of questions being asked on social media about their intent and attitude to win big games at the ICC events. <p></p> <p></p>"Since a lot of people here don't want to believe in Indian cricket's success story a fun-fact: England and India have won equal number of ICC trophies. Thank You," wrote Chopra. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Since a lot of people here don't want to believe in Indian cricket's success story a fun-fact: England and India have won equal number of ICC trophies. Thank You ?</p> <p></p> Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) <a href="https://twitter.com/cricketaakash/status/1594686537408860160?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 21, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p> <p></p>India won their last ICC trophy under MS Dhoni when they beat England in 2013 in the Champions Trophy. Prior to that, India had won the 50-over World Cup in 2011 and T20 World Cup in the inaugural season in 2007 - both under Dhoni. Although, India have not been able to win any major ICC trophy since 2013, they had made it to the World Test Championship (WTC) final in 2021. <p></p> <p></p>Before the WTC final, Virat Kohli led India to the final of the Champions Trophy in 2017, followed by a semi-final exit in the 50-over World Cup in 2019. Rohit Sharma's men were knocked out of the recently-concluded T20 World Cup 2022 in the semis and failed to make it to the final of the Asia Cup 2022.