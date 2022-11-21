Aakash Chopra’s Cheeky Tweet Is All You Need After Team India’s Social Media Trial

New Delhi: Former India opener Aakash Chopra took a dig at critics who went after Team India for their below-par performance in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup 2022 held in Australia. Chopra took to Twitter to back Indian cricket, which had found itself at the receiving end once again with a lot of questions being asked on social media about their intent and attitude to win big games at the ICC events.

“Since a lot of people here don’t want to believe in Indian cricket’s success story a fun-fact: England and India have won equal number of ICC trophies. Thank You,” wrote Chopra.

Since a lot of people here don’t want to believe in Indian cricket’s success story a fun-fact: England and India have won equal number of ICC trophies. Thank You ? Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 21, 2022

India won their last ICC trophy under MS Dhoni when they beat England in 2013 in the Champions Trophy. Prior to that, India had won the 50-over World Cup in 2011 and T20 World Cup in the inaugural season in 2007 – both under Dhoni. Although, India have not been able to win any major ICC trophy since 2013, they had made it to the World Test Championship (WTC) final in 2021.

Before the WTC final, Virat Kohli led India to the final of the Champions Trophy in 2017, followed by a semi-final exit in the 50-over World Cup in 2019. Rohit Sharma’s men were knocked out of the recently-concluded T20 World Cup 2022 in the semis and failed to make it to the final of the Asia Cup 2022.