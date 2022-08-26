‘Aapke Lie Dua Kar Rahe Hai Aap Wapis Form Me Aaye,’ Shaheen Afridi-Virat Kohli conversation leaked

Dubai: India and Pakistan are set to clash in their Asia Cup 2022 opener on August 28 in Dubai. Ahead of the game, several Indian and Pakistan players interacted with each other. Babar Azam met Virat Kohli while Shaheen Afridi met Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal, KL Rahul and other Indian players. Shaheen Afridi is not part of the Pakistan squad but has travelled with the team to UAE. His interaction with Virat Kohli went viral on social media. But now the audio of the conversation has been released by the PCB.

In the audio, Shaheen can be heard saying that he wants Virat Kohli to return to form soon. “Aapke lie dua kar rahe hai aap wapis form me aaye (We are praying that your form comes back),” said Afridi.

Virat Kohli has been going through a lean patch and the cricket world is waiting for the king to return to form soon. Kohli last scored a century in India’s first Day-Night Test at home in 2019. Since then, his performance has only gone downhill.

Coming back to the India-Pakistan game, India too have been dealt with a big injury blow as Jasprit Bumrah is also not part of the tournament due to injury. Meanwhile, India and Pakistan could face-off thrice in the tournament. After the August 28 clash, the teams are likely to take on each other on September 4 which sees the top two teams of Group A clash. The teams can also reach the final and battle for the trophy.