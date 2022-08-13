New Delhi: Indian stalwart Virat Kohli will be making a return to cricket in the Asia Cup 2022. Kohli, who has been going through a massive slump, opted for a break from cricket after the England series. Kohli didn’t play the West Indies series and also is not part of the upcoming ODI series against Zimbabwe. Now, with a decent break behind him, fans and experts are expecting Kohli to make it big in the Asia Cup 2022 and shrug off the lean patch. India is set to open their Asia Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28 in Dubai.

Meanwhile, every time Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are on the same field, their comparison is inevitable. The Kohli vs Babar debate is one of the hottest topics of discussion in the cricket world. The former Indian skipper is already one of the greatest batters of all time, while Babar Azam is also marching towards become an all time great.

Ahead of the mouth watering IND vs PAK clash in Asia Cup, former Pakistan cricketer Aaqib Javed made a bold comparison between Babar and Kohli. Javed said that technically sound players like Kane Williamson, Babar Azam and Joe Root cannot have a lean patch as long as Kohli have. Javed said that Kohli has become conscious about his weakness and he can only come out of the lean patch by playing freely.

“There are two types of great players. One is players who, if they get stuck, their rough patch continues for a long time. The others are technically-sound players, whose rough patch cannot continue that long, like Babar Azam, Kane Williamson, Joe Root. It is difficult to find their weakness. Kohli gets stuck at times with those deliveries outside off stump. James Anderson has targetted that a million times. Last day I was watching him bat and I felt that he is now consciously trying not to play those deliveries from a distance. When you change your technique, these problems will surface. To come out of it, he can try playing a big knock without being conscious. That will help him sustain a purple patch for a long time,” he explained while speaking on Paktv.tv.

Kohli has a staggering record against Pakistan in T20Is. The Indian batter has scored 311 runs at an average 77.25 with three fifties and the Pakistan clash could be an ideal opportunity for Kohli to return to form.