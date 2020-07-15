Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers and his wife Danielle are ready to welcome their third child. Danielle - on Tuesday - took to Instagram and shared the piece of news, after which, fans started wishing the couple all the luck. <p></p> <p></p>Since retiring from international cricket in 2016 - De Villiers, recently was contemplating coming out of retirement before the pandemic brought everything to a standstill - he has been spending a lot of his time with his two kids and wife. <p></p> <p></p>The cricketer's wife posted a picture of her bump and seemed excited to welcome their third child. "Hello baby girl," she captioned the post confirming the news.

Meanwhile, De Villiers was slated to feature for Royal Challengers Bangalore for the cash-rich Indian Premier League, which has now been postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic.

Hours after Danielle shared the news, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma took to Instagram and responded to the former's post. "Congratulations Danielle &amp; AB. Such good news," she commented on the post wishing the AB de Villiers and Danielle de Villiers. <p></p> <p></p>[caption id="attachment_4085460" align="alignnone" width="610"]<img class="size-full wp-image-4085460" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Image-5.jpg" alt="AB de Villiers, AB de Villiers news, AB de Villiers ipl, AB de Villiers age, AB de Villiers third child, Danielle de Villiers, Anushka Sharma, Anushka Sharma news, Anushka Sharma films, Anushka Sharma age, IPL 13, IPL 2020, RCB, RCB news" width="610" height="323" /> Image: Instagram[/caption] <p></p> <p></p>De Villiers - will now be seen playing the 3TC match organised by Cricket South Africa (CSA) on July 18. He would be leading AB's Eagles team comprising of national players like Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo and Rassie van der Dussen among others in the side.