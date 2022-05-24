Kolkata: As RCB get ready to take on LSG in the eliminator at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday, there could be good news coming their way. Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers has expressed his desire to play for RCB in IPL 2023 and also went on to claim Chinnaswamy as his second home. While that would bring massive joy to the camp and the fans, it is going to be interesting to see in what capacity he would feature. Will he play or be the mentor or coach the side?

“I would love to return in IPL in next year and I’m looking forward to it. And there might be some games in my second home town in Chinnaswamy Bangalore,” he said in an interaction on UVSport.

Meanwhile, it would not be a walk in the park for Bangalore as they take on Lucknow.