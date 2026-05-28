AB de Villiers left speechless by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s explosive knock, says ‘Mind blowing at…

Rajasthan Royals youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi iis still getting praise from some of the biggest names in world cricket for his sensational innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 Eliminator. The 15-year-old opener once again showed fearless intent on the big stage and played one of the most destructive knocks seen in IPL playoff history.

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The teenage batter attacked the SRH bowling lineup from the very beginning and completely changed the momentum of the knockout clash. His stunning innings helped Rajasthan Royals post a massive total before sealing a comfortable win to move into Qualifier 2.

AB de Villiers amazed by Vaibhav’s maturity

Former South Africa batter and IPL legend AB de Villiers was full of praise for the RR opener after the match. While speaking about the innings, the former RCB star said Vaibhav’s composure and game awareness stood out the most.

“What stood out most about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s innings was his composure and clarity under pressure at just 15 years of age. Pat Cummins and Sunrisers Hyderabad kept trying different plans, constantly changing the field and mixing their lengths to disrupt his rhythm, but he stayed completely locked into his own bubble throughout the innings. That level of game awareness in a knockout match is remarkable for someone so young,” de Villiers told JioStar.

Vaibhav dominates every SRH bowling plan

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins tried multiple tactics against the teenager during the powerplay, including defensive fields and yorker-heavy bowling plans. However, Sooryavanshi looked in complete control throughout his stay at the crease.

The RR opener smashed 97 runs from only 29 deliveries and helped Rajasthan Royals race to 125 inside eight overs.

“Whether they bowled short or tried to surprise him with fuller deliveries, he seemed prepared for every plan and was in control against all of them. Scoring 97 off just 29 balls in an Eliminator, while dominating all parts of the ground, was an extraordinary display of fearless batting and showed why he is already being spoken about alongside some of the most explosive players the IPL has seen,” he added.

De Villiers compares Vaibhav to Matthew Hayden

De Villiers also praised the youngster’s understanding of preparation and mental routines before matches. According to the former South African star, Vaibhav already shows unusual maturity for someone so young.

“What’s most impressive about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is the clarity he already has around his preparation and routines at just 15 years of age. Hearing him talk about visualising match-ups, studying bowlers, and mentally preparing before games shows a level of maturity that is very rare at that age,” the RCB Hall of Famer said.

The former batter even compared some parts of Vaibhav’s preparation to legendary Australian opener Matthew Hayden.

“It actually reminded me a little of Matthew Hayden, who used to spend time visualising on the pitch before batting. Over the course of his career, many of those routines will evolve, but the important thing is that Vaibhav is already building his own habits and processes instead of trying to copy others,” the Proteas great stated.

‘Best players discover what works for them’: Former RCB star

De Villiers believes the youngster’s individuality and understanding of his own game could become one of his biggest strengths in the future.

“The best players in the world eventually discover what works authentically for them, and Vaibhav already seems to have that understanding very early in his journey,” he concluded.

Rajasthan Royals will now face Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 on Friday in New Chandigarh, with a place in the IPL 2026 final at stake.

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