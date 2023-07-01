Ab De Villiers Makes Big Reveal, Says 'Team Environment' Was The Reason For His Retirement In 2018

Former South Africa player AB de Villiers revealed the reason behind his early retirement from international cricket in 2018.

New Delhi: South African star Ab de Viliers took retirement in 2018, just at the age of 34, when the right-handed batter was at the peak of his career, which shocked the entire world.

But not, after many years, he finally opened up about his decision to end his 14-year-long international career. He revealed that he lost quite a few friends like Mark Boucher, Graeme Smith and Jacques Kallis, when they retired from the game and after that he didn't have the team set up that he was wanted.

"The environment in the South Africa team was a problem for me at that time. I didn't have the team setup which I wanted to be a part of. That sort of changed me during the backend of my career. I lost a lot of friends in Boucher, Smith, and Kallis after they retired. All of a sudden looking around, none of them were there," he said while Speaking to Robin Uthappa on JioCinema.

"Some of the other guys were younger than me and played less games. All of sudden it was me to drive things, which I really enjoyed, but you need a group like 4-5 people that are very tight. They understand the same things that you do", he added.

AB de Villiers Reveales That He Wanted To Finish At RCB He further revealed that he wanted to end his IPL career with Royal Challengers Bangalore.

"I've always hated stats. So, I looked at the 10,000 run mark and I thought I just told myself to say that 10,000 is a number. And anyway, yeah, I'm going to decide to myself when I've had enough."