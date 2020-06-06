Amid the coronavirus lockdown, there was some Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bonding on display when AB De Villiers reacted to Yuzvendra Chahal's comment on his video. <p></p> <p></p>On Thursday, De Villiers posted a video on Instagram and captioned it as, "Aaj kal salaam namaste karne mein hi swag hai. @pepsiindia #SwagSeSolo #SocialDistancing #SwagStepChallenge#HarGhoontMeinSwag." <p></p><blockquote class="instagram-media" style="background: #FFF;border: 0;margin: 1px;max-width: 540px;min-width: 326px;padding: 0" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CA-FO88AlLV/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="12"> <p></p><div style="padding: 16px"> <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 40px;margin-right: 14px;width: 40px"></div> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;margin-bottom: 6px;width: 100px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;width: 60px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 19% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="height: 50px;margin: 0 auto 12px;width: 50px"></div> <p></p><div style="padding-top: 8px"> <p></p><div style="color: #3897f0;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: 550;line-height: 18px">View this post on Instagram</div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 12.5% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="margin-bottom: 14px"> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px;margin-right: 14px;margin-left: 2px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: 8px"> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 20px;width: 20px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 2px solid transparent;border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4;border-bottom: 2px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: auto"> <p></p><div style="width: 0px;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-right: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12px;width: 16px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-left: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><p style="margin: 8px 0 0 0;padding: 0 4px"><a style="color: #000;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: normal;line-height: 17px;text-decoration: none" href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CA-FO88AlLV/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Aaj kal salaam namaste karne mein hi swag hai. @pepsiindia #SwagSeSolo #SocialDistancing #SwagStepChallenge #HarGhoontMeinSwag</a></p> <p></p><p style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;line-height: 17px;margin-bottom: 0;margin-top: 8px;overflow: hidden;padding: 8px 0 7px;text-align: center">A post shared by <a style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: normal;line-height: 17px" href="https://www.instagram.com/abdevilliers17/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> AB de Villiers</a> (@abdevilliers17) on Jun 3, 2020 at 3:44am PDT</p> <p></p> <p></p></div></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>The South African was trying to pass on a social message during the testing times. Indian spinner Chahal came across this post and hilariously commented, "What a swag sir@abdevilliers17." The former South African batsman was quick to respond saying, "yuzi_chahal23 hey behave yourself." <p></p> <p></p>Responding to Chahal, De Villiers asked the leggie to behave himself. <p></p> <p></p>[caption id="attachment_4050320" align="aligncenter" width="635"]<img class="size-full wp-image-4050320" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Image-4-17.jpg" alt="Yuzvendra Chahal, Yuzvendra Chahal news, Yuzvendra Chahal age, Yuzvendra Chahal chess, Yuzvendra Chahal ipl, AB De Villiers, AB De Villiers news, AB De Villiers age, AB De Villiers ipl, AB De Villiers wife, RCB, Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020, IPL news" width="635" height="361" /> Image: Instagram[/caption] <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, Chahal has been making the most of his time staying indoors during the lockdown by creating hilarious TikTok videos, where he is also involving his family. He has also been chatting with fellow cricketers in a bid to keep himself in high spirits. <p></p> <p></p>Both the cricketers - Chahal and AB De Villers are good friends and were slated to feature for the RCB side in the cash-rich Indian Premier League, which has now been postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic.