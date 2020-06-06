Amid the coronavirus lockdown, there was some Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bonding on display when AB De Villiers reacted to Yuzvendra Chahal’s comment on his video.

On Thursday, De Villiers posted a video on Instagram and captioned it as, “Aaj kal salaam namaste karne mein hi swag hai. @pepsiindia #SwagSeSolo #SocialDistancing #SwagStepChallenge#HarGhoontMeinSwag.”

The South African was trying to pass on a social message during the testing times. Indian spinner Chahal came across this post and hilariously commented, “What a swag sir@abdevilliers17.” The former South African batsman was quick to respond saying, “yuzi_chahal23 hey behave yourself.”

Meanwhile, Chahal has been making the most of his time staying indoors during the lockdown by creating hilarious TikTok videos, where he is also involving his family. He has also been chatting with fellow cricketers in a bid to keep himself in high spirits.

Both the cricketers – Chahal and AB De Villers are good friends and were slated to feature for the RCB side in the cash-rich Indian Premier League, which has now been postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic.