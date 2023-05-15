AB De Villiers Reserves Huge Praise For KKR's Rinku Singh For Stellar Show In IPL 2023
AB de Villiers praised Rinku Singh for his consistency and said that he deserves more MVP points for the way he is playing.
New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Chennai Super Kings to keep their playoff hopes alive. Having restricted CSK to 144-6, KKR cruised to a win by six wickets. The start for KKR wasn't great as the team lost Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Venkatesh Iyer inside the powerplay. Given how CSK spinners have performed in the tournament, KKR were in deep trouble. This is when KKR's designated finisher Rinku Singh joined hands with skipper Nitish Rana and stitched a century partnership to put KKR on the doors of a remarkable win. Rinku was run out for 54 in 43 balls while Nitish Rana remained unbeaten on 57.
Rinku Singh has been superb for KKR this season and played multiple match-winning cameos, including a final over blitz against Gujarat Titans' Yash Dayal where he hit five sixes on five balls to take KKR home. Former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers, one of the greats of IPL, praised Rinku Singh and said that he derseve more MVP points.
Deserves a lot more MVP points for this than he's getting!
AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) May 15, 2023
"Lost some wickets early. When I went in, Nitish bhaiyya said it's a tough wicket. Will knock it around for singles and capitalise on loose balls. I bat in the same position in domestic cricket, play the same way. I eat well, have always had the power. A lot of hard work behind it," said Rinku Singh after winning the man of the match award. Rinku Singh has scored 413 runs in IPL 2023 in 13 matches at an average of over 50.
COMMENTS