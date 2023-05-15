New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Chennai Super Kings to keep their playoff hopes alive. Having restricted CSK to 144-6, KKR cruised to a win by six wickets. The start for KKR wasn't great as the team lost Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Venkatesh Iyer inside the powerplay. Given how CSK spinners have performed in the tournament, KKR were in deep trouble. This is when KKR's designated finisher Rinku Singh joined hands with skipper Nitish Rana and stitched a century partnership to put KKR on the doors of a remarkable win. Rinku was run out for 54 in 43 balls while Nitish Rana remained unbeaten on 57.

Rinku Singh has been superb for KKR this season and played multiple match-winning cameos, including a final over blitz against Gujarat Titans' Yash Dayal where he hit five sixes on five balls to take KKR home. Former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers, one of the greats of IPL, praised Rinku Singh and said that he derseve more MVP points.