New Delhi: Some cricketers are special. Their meteoric rise includes hours of patience and hard work, while others include, in particular, an abundance of talent and natural ability. Abraham Benjamin de Villiers’ had a nickname called the ‘Superhuman’, which has both the upper and the lower extremities. In Tests, ODI’s and T20 Internationals, his career stats have been phenomenal, to say the least.

His Test record got better with the passage of time. His match-winning innings of 108 in Perth against the mighty Aussies, which featured the likes of Ponting, Hussey and Johnson, is still reminiscent of his legacy. He has a scintillating average of 50.66 in 114 Test matches. His highest score of 278 came against Pakistan. De Villiers’ ODI and T20 career has been the highlights of his career. The game was not over until ABD was at the crease. South Africa’s several victories could not have been achieved if de Villiers’ got out.

In his 218 innings, he has scored 9,577 runs with a staggering strike rate of 101.1. With an average of over 53, he was considered dangerous for any bowling attack. His innings against India in the Wankhede Stadium in 2015 was cheered by the Indian fans.

His T20 records are no different from his ODI and Test records. De Villiers’ has a strike rate of 135 in 78 international matches. His average might not be that great (26.17) but, his exceptional strike rate made up for a lot of things. His fielding was at par with his national counterparts. There is a certain sense of nostalgia still attached with the spectators for some of the catches he took on the boundary line. His 184 match IPL career is nothing short of a miracle. Batting at number 4 or sometimes at number 5, he averages almost 40, with a phenomenal strike rate of 151.

AB de Villiers’ is a man of pure class on and off the field. His legacy will be unmatched and his stats are a living example of that.