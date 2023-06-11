AB De Villiers' Stunning Strategy Can Help India Win WTC Final On Day 5

Advertisement

AB de Villiers feels India can still win the WTC final against Australia if they can attack Nathan Lyon and not lose more than 1 wicket before the second new ball.

Updated: June 11, 2023 10:25 AM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

New Delhi: Australia will be mighty pleased with how things fared on Day 4 of the World Test Championship final against India. Having set a target of 444 for the Rohit Sharma-led side, the team has reduced India to 164-3, with Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara back in the hut.

India got off to a good start, with Gill and Rohit taking the attack to the Aussies and scoring runs at a brisk pace. Just as when things started to look good for India, Shubman Gill was controversially given out by the third umpire. Gill edged a delivery to second slip off the bowling off Scott Boland where Cameron Green took a one-hand stunner. However, there was no conclusive evidence that the ball has been cleanly taken but despite the benefit of the doubt, Shubman Gill was ruled out.

Rohit and Pujara continued the attacking game and took the team score to 92 before Rohit Sharma was out LBW to Nathan Lyon and Pujara followed him soon, leaving India in trouble at 93-3. Virat Kohli and Aajinkya Rahane then joined hands and added unbeaten 71 runs for the fourth wicket.

Both batters have looked in great control which has raised hopes of an Indian fightback. Heading into Day 5, India need 280 runs to win while Australia need to get 7 Indian wickets. Australia are huge favourites to win the game but the Kohli-Rahane partnership has put India in the game as well.

AB De Villiers Gives Valuable Advice To Team India Ahead Of WTC Final Day 5

Former South Africa batter AB de Villiers feels India still have a chance to win the WTC final. De Villiers said India need to attack Nathan Lyon and should not lose more than 1 wicket before the second new ball, which is 40 overs away.

