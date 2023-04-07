AB de Villiers' Wife Picks Her Favourite IPL Team & It's Not RCB - WATCH

New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore is one of the most popular teams among the fans. One of the most iconic players have played for the franchise including Legendary Indian player Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers.

In a video, posted by Jiocinema, legendary South Africa batter AB de Villiers's wife, Danielle has not named RCB as her favourite team in IPL. The couple were having fun where they were stating their favourite things. When asked about their favourite artist and food, the couple has the same answers, coldplay and Sushi respectively.

However, when the interviewer asked abou their favourite IPL team, they both had different answers. ABD named his former team Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, his wife named Kolkata Knight Riders as her favourite IPL team. She revealed that since KKR is Shah Rukh Khan's team, that's her obvious choice. "It's Shah Rukh Khan's team. He is pure love," Danielle de Villiers funnily said.