AB de Villiers' Wife Picks Her Favourite IPL Team & It's Not RCB - WATCH
In a funny video AB de Villiers' wife Danielle name her favourite IPL team which is not her husband's former side RCB.
New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore is one of the most popular teams among the fans. One of the most iconic players have played for the franchise including Legendary Indian player Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers.
In a video, posted by Jiocinema, legendary South Africa batter AB de Villiers's wife, Danielle has not named RCB as her favourite team in IPL. The couple were having fun where they were stating their favourite things. When asked about their favourite artist and food, the couple has the same answers, coldplay and Sushi respectively.
However, when the interviewer asked abou their favourite IPL team, they both had different answers. ABD named his former team Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, his wife named Kolkata Knight Riders as her favourite IPL team. She revealed that since KKR is Shah Rukh Khan's team, that's her obvious choice. "It's Shah Rukh Khan's team. He is pure love," Danielle de Villiers funnily said.
Danielle De Villiers supporting KKR due to Shahrukh Khan.
A cute video! pic.twitter.com/B8fSvohPGf
Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 6, 2023
AB de Villiers is hand down one of the best players of Royal Challenegers Bangalore. In total of 154 IPL match, he has scored 4395 runs at an average of 39.95 and a strike rate of 151.23. He has registered 33 half-centuries and 3 centuries, with his highest score of 135 coming against the Mumbai Indians.
KKR vs RCB
Kolkata Knight Riders thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore by 81 runs to register their first win of IPL 2023 on return to Eden Gardens after four years, on Thursday.
Brief Scores: Kolkata Knight Riders 204/7 in 20 overs (Shardul Thakur 68, Rahmanullah Gurbaz 57; David Willey 2/16, Karn Sharma 2/26) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore 123 all out in 17.4 overs (Faf du Plessis 23, Virat Kohli 21; Varun Chakaravarthy 4/15, Suyash Sharma 3/30) by 81 runs
COMMENTS