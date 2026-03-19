Abhishek Nayar’s strong message to KKR squad, calls THIS star a ‘Blessing in…’ ahead of IPL 2026

Can KKR win their fourth IPL title? Coach Abhishek Nayar fires up squad, calls new pacer Blessing Muzarabani "a blessing in disguise'.

Abhishek-Nayar

Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Abhishek Nayar gave a strong and straight message to his players on day one of pre-season practice at Eden Gardens ahead of IPL 2026, the talent and skill are already there, now it’s time to win the fourth title.

KKR, three-time IPL champions, begin their 2026 season against five-time winners Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.

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Nayar’s strong message to the squad

Nayar spoke to the team before the full group arrived and made the goal very clear.

“I’m just going to leave you all with one message before the whole group arrives. We have prepared a lot, we have worked on our skills in the past couple of months. We have had a lot of discussions; we have spoken a lot.

“For me, what happens year on is how we tune what’s between our ears. The skill is there, that’s not going to change in the next 10 days. But what changes is our mentality. So every moment that we spend on this ground, every moment we spend with each other, with the coaches, amongst ourselves, there’s one goal.

“We have to do one thing, we have to win, we have to get that fourth star and we do everything to prepare our minds before our body actually arrives at the first game on the 29th. We prepare here, we use this time to talk to each other, communicate, get stronger as a group. So we’re ready for everything. Have a lot of fun,” said Nayar in a video posted by KKR Knight Club.

Warm welcome to new faces in KKR

Nayar also welcomed the new coaches and players who have joined the team.

“Guys, just a very formal welcome from me. A few new entrants, so I think I should start with introducing them. Everyone knows Shane Watson as a player, but I’ve known him as someone who’s played under him as a player.

“I’m really, really happy, Watto, to have you with us. I think you’ve been a terrific addition, even in this small period that I’ve interacted with you. Tap into his experience, you will learn a lot. We’ve had a lot of good coaches, but I’m pretty sure that Shane Watson is going to add a lot of value to us. So, Watto, welcome to the KKR family.

“I tend to miss a lot of names, but I think the second addition to our family is Mr. Dishant Yagnik, a ball of energy. A lot of you all know him domestically, but I’m sure his energy and his love and passion is something that will come across for us. So, welcome, Yagi. We’ve got (Manvinder) Bisla and Biju (George) here who are our head of scouting and our scouting team, they’re here to help us in the phase building up.”

Special welcome for new players

Nayar also greeted the new and returning Indian players.

“Some new Indians in our setup, welcome Tejasvi Dhaiya, wicked keeper from Delhi, great to have you. Prashant Solanki from yellow to gold, so welcome to you too. Sarthak Ranjan, where he’s Nitish Rana look alike, so good to have you as well. Daksh Kamra, the mystery spinner, and am I missing someone else here? Kartik Tyagi – Kartik welcome to the franchise.

“Now that that’s out of the way and I hope I haven’t forgotten anyone. Just one small thing, Rahul’s not welcome here, as Rahul is back, and back to where he belongs. Rahul (Tripathi), welcome back. I know we’ve had a camp and it’s pretty much the same group,” he concluded.

Nayar warm words for Blessing Muzarabani

Nayar also gave a fun welcome to Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani.

“Blessing, you are a blessing in disguise for us. I know so far we’ve sort of folded you in the bus, but it’s great to have you, the tallest member ever to be part of this KKR team. So welcome, I hope you have a great time with us and you enjoy the company of our boys.”