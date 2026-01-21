Abhishek Sharma’s 84-run knock guides team India to victory in 1st T20I vs New Zealand

Abhishek Sharma's epic batting performance guides India to victory in 1st T20I against New Zealand. Take a look and find out.

India won the first match of the T20 series against New Zealand at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium by 48 runs. With this, Team India has taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Team India batting performance against New Zealand

After losing the toss and opting to bat, India scored 238 runs for the loss of seven wickets, thanks to explosive innings from Abhishek Sharma and Rinku Singh.

India had lost two wickets by the score of 27. From there, Abhishek Sharma, along with captain Suryakumar Yadav, added 99 runs in 47 balls for the third wicket, taking India to a score of 126.

Surya was dismissed for 32 runs off 22 balls with 1 six and 4 fours, while Abhishek scored 84 runs off 35 balls with 8 sixes and 5 fours.

From here, Hardik Pandya added 25 runs to the team’s account, while Rinku Singh played an unbeaten inning of 44 runs off 20 balls with 3 sixes and 4 fours. Jacob Duffy and Kyle Jamieson took the maximum 2 wickets each for the opposition.

In response, the visiting team could only score 190 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in the stipulated overs. The team lost Devon Conway (0) on the second ball of the innings, failing to open their account. When the team opened their account, Rachin Ravindra (1) also departed.

Great batting performances from Glenn Phillips

From here, Glenn Phillips shared a 51-run partnership with Tim Robinson for the third wicket in 30 balls, taking the score to 52. Robinson was dismissed for 21 runs off 15 balls with three boundaries.

The Kiwis had lost three wickets at the score of 52. From there, Phillips, along with Mark Chapman, added 79 runs in 42 balls to take the team to 131.

Phillips scored 78 runs off 40 balls with six sixes and four fours, while Chapman made 39. Daryl Mitchell scored 28 runs, while captain Santner remained unbeaten on 20, but could not lead the team to victory.

For India, Varun Chakravarthy and Shivam Dubey took two wickets each, while Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya, and Axar Patel took one wicket each.

TRENDING NOW

With IANS Inputs.