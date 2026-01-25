Abhishek Sharma and SKY’s heroics help team India beat New Zealand by 8 wickets

Team India beat New Zealand by 8 wickets in the third match of the T20I series at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

New Zealand’s batting performance

The Indian team have won the toss and decided to bowl first. However, while batting first, the New Zealand team post 153 runs on the board for 9 wickets. Star New Zealand and one of the finest batters. Glenn Phillips plays a mesmerizing innings as he scored 48 runs off 40 balls with 6 boundaries and 1 six.

Epic bowling performance from Team India

If we speak about the bowling, the Indian bowling line showcases the proper dominance as the star Indian player and one of the greatest pacers of all time. Jasprit Bumrah took 3 wickets as he dismissed Tim Seifert, Mitchell Santner and Kyle Jamieson for (12), (27), (3). On the other hand, Hardik Pandya and Ravi Bishnoi took 2 wickets and Harshit Rana also took 1 wicket.

Abhishek Sharma, Sky and Ishan Kishan’s great batting performance

While batting, Team India lost their first wicket as their star batter Sanju Samson, for a duck by Matt Henry. However, the Indian heals early as Ishan Kishan becomes a nightmare for the Kiwi bowling lineup and smashes 16 runs in the first over of the game.

On the other hand, star Indian batters Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav plays an impactful innings for the Indian team as both the batters scores 68 and 57. Abhishek Sharma, the young sensational player, also achieves a great milestone as he dominates the New Zealand’s bowling-line up and completes his fifty in just 14 balls and almost misses his mentor Yuvraj Singh’s record for half century in 12 balls against England.

Star Indian batter and skipper of the Indian team Suryakumar Yadav plays a crucial role as, in the last match, he smashed a great fifty after a while. However, in the third match of the T20I series, he becomes a headache for the visitors. SKY scores 57 runs off 26 balls at a strike rate of 219.23.

On the other hand, star player Ishan Kishan also starts team India’s innings in style as he plays a short but impactful inning of 28 runs off 13 balls with 3 fours and 2 sixes at a strike of 219.23.

The next match will be played on January 28

The next of the T20I series between India and New Zealand will played on January 28 at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Potinamaalayyapalem.