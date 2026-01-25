Abhishek Sharma creates history against New Zealand in 3rd T20I as Yuvraj Singh’s record remains safe

Abhishek Sharma creates history against New Zealand in the 3rd T20I. Take a look and find out in this news.

Team India win the third match of the T20I series by 8 wickets at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati and maintain their lead in the series 3-0.

Abhishek Sharma heroics against New Zealand

On the other hand, star Indian batters Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav plays an impactful innings for the Indian team as both the batters scores 68 and 57. Abhishek Sharma, the young sensational player, also achieves a great milestone as he dominates the New Zealand’s bowling-line up.

Abhishek Sharma’s creates massive record

Star Indian player and one of the finest batters. Abhishek Sharma, who is known for his quality performances and powerful knocks. Abhishek completes his fifty in just 14 balls and achieves fastest fifty of his T20I career. However, in this great innings, he almost misses his mentor Yuvraj Singh’s record for half century in 12 balls against England.

If we talk about Abhishek Sharma’s overall performance in the T20I series against New Zealand. He showcase his great batting performance and clears one more time, why he is considered as one of the most finest openers in the T20I history.

However, in the T20I series between India and New Zealand. Abhishek showcased his great batting performance and scored 84, 0 and 68. This brilliant form of Abhishek will help India in the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Team India’s batting performance

Star Indian batter and skipper of the Indian team Suryakumar Yadav plays a crucial role as, in the last match, he smashed a great fifty after a while. However, in the third match of the T20I series, he becomes a headache for the visitors. SKY scores 57 runs off 26 balls at a strike rate of 219.23.

On the other hand, star player Ishan Kishan also starts team India’s innings in style as he plays a short but impactful inning of 28 runs off 13 balls with 3 fours and 2 sixes at a strike of 219.23.

Indian pacers dominates New Zealand’s batting lineup

If we speak about the bowling, the Indian bowling line showcases the proper dominance as the star Indian player and one of the greatest pacers of all time. Jasprit Bumrah took 3 wickets as he dismissed Tim Seifert, Mitchell Santner and Kyle Jamieson for (12), (27), (3). On the other hand, Hardik Pandya and Ravi Bishnoi took 2 wickets and Harshit Rana also took 1 wicket.

The next match will be played on January 28

The next of the T20I series between India and New Zealand will played on January 28 at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Potinamaalayyapalem.